'NBA expert' Stephen A. Smith embarrasses himself AGAIN!

There’s a reason Jason Whitlock calls Stephen A. Smith “Stephen A. Myth.”

While Smith prides himself on being a diehard New York Knicks fan and ESPN props him up as an “NBA expert,” he’s just made an unforgettable blunder that calls all of his accolades into serious question.

“I’m looking at Grimes; he’s looking good. I’m looking at Isaiah Hartenstein as a reserve, giving you activity off the bench; I’m looking at Mitchell Robinson being here on the court, back on the court,” Smith told his audience.

“If Stephen A. Smith’s mouth is moving, he’s likely lying,” Whitlock says, noting that Quentin Grimes hasn’t been on the New York Knicks for months.

“Stephen A. Smith goes on national television day after day during the NBA season, pretending he’s a huge New York Knicks fan, pretending that he knows something about basketball,” Whitlock says, noting that Isaiah Hartenstein is “not coming off the bench,” either.

Whitlock believes his lack of knowledge can mean only one thing: “He’s a plant.”

“Stephen A. Smith has been installed,” Whitlock says, adding that this isn’t the first time Smith has dropped the ball.

“We saw him talk about an NFL tight end and his matchup against Derek Johnson, and neither guy was on either team. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Whitlock says.

