Stephen A. Smith now APOLOGIZING for Trump comments after backlash ensues

Stephen A. Smith committed the ultimate crime in the media’s eyes — defending Donald Trump — and instead of standing his ground, he’s backing down.

The sports commentator had told Sean Hannity on Fox News just days ago that the persecution of Trump by the justice system has been “relatable” to the black community.

And the “blacklash” that ensued inspired him to apologize.

“A lot of folks in black America seem pretty pissed at me right now,” Smith told his audience, adding that his “words were interpreted as associating support for Trump from the black community with all the legal issues he’s facing.”

Smith went on to apologize and say that the black community will “never forget how Trump claimed Obama, the nation's first black president, wasn’t even qualified to hold office because he was born in Kenya.”

Jason Whitlock isn’t surprised, calling him “Stephen A. No Backbone.”

“I have a question though,” Steve Kim adds. “Do black pundits not have a right to have their own feelings? I don’t see this pressure on anyone white.”

Whitlock didn’t see a problem with his original comments, only the black community’s supposed reaction and the lack of strength behind his own convictions.

“His comments are innocuous, and just not very harmful or impactful. That ‘Hey black people find Trump relatable because of you know, the criminal justice problems,’” Whitlock says. “That’s not a controversial statement.”

“This is why I just said, and have been saying for months now, this guy’s installed. He’s got puppet strings on him,” he adds.

