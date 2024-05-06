Former MLB star EXPOSES Stephen A. Smith

The evidence just keeps stacking up against Stephen A. Smith, and this time it’s from former Red Sox and Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon.

“Stephen A. did a segment dissing Mike Trout and saying, you know, he’s too injured, and how could he get injured in a sport like baseball where there’s not much contact or whatever. And then Jonathan Papelbon kind of opened up a can on Stephen A. Smith,” Jason Whitlock explains.

Papelbon then recounted a story on the show "Foul Territory" that does not bode well for Smith’s already shaky reputation.

“When I was in the Philadelphia clubhouse, we had a traveling secretary named Frank the Tank,” Papelbon began, saying he got into a conversation with Frank about Stephen A. Smith.

“I said, ‘Well, how come he never comes in the clubhouse any more?’ and he says to me, ‘Oh no, we had to kick him out of the clubhouse,’” Papelbon recalled.

“He proceeds to tell me that he was doing all kind of shady s*** like going through the manager's office when he wasn’t in there, going through the training room, pulling out reports, and all kinds of places he shouldn’t have been,” he continued.

“So for me, I've always looked at this guy like a complete joke and really is just real shady. Real shady guy. Like when you get kicked out of a major league clubhouse, that means that you should never be able to be a journalist ever again,” he added.

Jason Whitlock isn’t sure he believes it, but he isn’t writing it off, either.

“Any time you start passing along gossip and things you heard, it’s kind of high-risk and undermines the credibility of the accusations,” Whitlock says.

“I can’t see Stephen A. Smith hunting through private documents inside a baseball locker room, but who knows?” he continues. “Stephen A. doesn’t have much ethics. He’s willing to write books and a fictional narrative about himself, so I guess, you know, he’s potentially capable of it.”

