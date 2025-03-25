ESPN employee EXPOSES Stephen A. Smith’s job is to be ‘an angry black man’

Stephen A. Smith may be a star at ESPN, but those closest to his work aren’t as impressed as his audience — and a recent undercover interview recorded by James O’Keefe proves it.

“We have this one guy, his name is Stephen A. Smith. He plays the ‘angry black man’ on TV. ‘The angry black man’ stereotype is basically, you’re loud, you talk over people, what you say is not necessarily important, it’s more how loud you are and how I guess you deliver your speech,” ESPN producer Ryan Bertrand told the undercover reporter.

“He does that pretty well. I think the higher-ups at ESPN and Disney see that he’s like this angry black man, he goes on Fox News probably like once a week, and he’ll talk about Gaza, and he has no idea about Gaza,” Bertrand continued.

“And we’re like, ‘Brother, you were just talking about the Lakers like three hours ago, what do you know about Gaza?’” he added.

Bertrand also said that it’s essentially Smith’s job to “create chaos, to create controversy.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is far from surprised.

“What that confirms, and everybody knew it was obvious, but everybody knows that Stephen A. Smith is a gimmick and that there’s no authenticity to Stephen A. Smith, that ESPN knows that they’re promoting a clown, that ESPN knows that he has no credibility as it relates to politics,” Whitlock says.

“Here’s Disney, and ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, is promoting someone who’s completely unqualified to do what they’re hired to do,” he continues. “They’re just there to create chaos, and clicks, and division, and to fit a stereotype of, as this man described it, ‘the angry black man.’”

“So Disney and ESPN, and we’re not breaking news here, but their job is to promote racial division and to promote buffoonery among black hosts,” he adds.

