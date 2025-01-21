Stephen A. Smith's new ‘grift’ is ABANDONING the Democratic Party

After Donald Trump’s landslide victory, Stephen A. Smith began appearing on various conservative podcasts to express his newfound appreciation for conservatives.

“I tip my hat to the Republicans, to the conservatives out here and what they did in this last election. Again, I did not vote for Donald Trump, unlike people that suddenly turned around kissing his ring, and trying to feign like they’re suddenly a supporter of his,” Smith told Dave Rubin in a recent interview.

“No, I did not vote for him, but I got to tell you something, I’m not mad he won,” Smith continued. “Because when I see, especially in the aftermath of the election, some of the things that transpired with the Democratic Party, you know, in an effort to manipulate the election and vote, it really ticked me off.”

“You can’t sit up there standing on your pedestal pretending to be paragons of virtue and pointing out all that ails our country is because of the conservatives and the right and then turn around and provide all the ammunition in the world,” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t buying it.

“He’s making the rounds on all these conservative podcasts and shows, walking back his support of Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party,” Whitlock tells Shemeka Michelle. “Maybe I’m just being petty, I don’t like it.”

“I can’t blame Stephen A. Smith for being a grifter, for chasing the bag, for going after what he thinks will benefit him over the next four years. Who I blame is the conservatives, and it’s so annoying because it’s like they don’t believe in their own message,” Michelle responds.

“If you truly believed what you said, you wouldn’t be out here panting over black conservatives like dogs. It’s almost as if they said, ‘We got another one, we got another person that believes what we said,’” Michelle continues. “Stephen A. Smith is skinning and grinning. He doesn’t even believe it.”

“He’s too scared to actually stand on what he believes, which makes me feel like he doesn’t believe anything,” she adds.

