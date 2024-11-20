Whitlock made a bet with Deion Sanders — and so far, the odds are with the Buffaloes

Last week, Jason Whitlock made a bet that Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes will lose two of their last three games of the season. If he is proved wrong, however, Jason promised he would fly himself to a bowl game and cheer on Sanders’ team decked out in Buffaloes gear.

After the Buffaloes' 49-24 victory over the Utah Utes last weekend, it looks like Whitlock might be packing his bags soon.

“I'm being inundated over the weekend with people suggesting I owe Deion Sanders an apology,” he says.

While he’s willing to admit that he was “wrong about what their record would be this year,” Jason is not willing to apologize.

“I am going to be transparent and say I'm wrong, but I'm not apologizing,” he says.

“After they lost to Nebraska, after they should have lost to Baylor, I was real confident that the wheels were going to fall off, and the wheels did not fall off. This team has improved throughout the course of the season,” he admits. “Hats off to Deion; hats off to Colorado.”

However, Jason still doesn’t "respect the way Deion has gone about” running his football program and never has.

From the gold chains he wears and the rappers he brings into the locker room to the flagrant materialism he promotes and his lack of humility — “none of it's consistent with my values; none of it's consistent with Christian values,” says Whitlock.

He also doesn’t approve of the media’s celebration of Sanders when it’s not deserved.

“You went 4-8 last year, and Sports Illustrated named you Sportsman of the Year; you were in last place in the Pack 12 last year, and Sports Illustrated called you Sportsman of the Year; ‘60 Minutes’ did two features on you in a year’s span,” Jason criticizes.

On top of that, players like Travis Hunter begin to take on an “egomaniacal” demeanor under Deion’s leadership.

“Travis Hunter has started to mimic Deion's attitude and Deion's lack of humility,” says Jason.

Even still — if the Buffaloes win another game, Jason will keep true to his word and cheer on the Buffaloes at a bowl game this year. Next weekend when the team takes on the Kansas Jayhawks, Jason will know whether or not he’ll be ordering Colorado gear.

