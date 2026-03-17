Whitlock slams Oscars DEI rules after Michael B. Jordan speech: ‘This is programming’

As Hollywood continues to embrace diversity mandates — which couldn’t have been more clear at the 96th Academy Awards — the film industry is sending the wrong message about merit and inspiration.

“The Academy Awards came up with new criteria for how to win or be eligible to even win the Best Picture nominee,” Whitlock says, noting that potential winners had to meet DEI requirements.

“At least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors submitted for Oscar consideration is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group in a specific country or territory of production,” read some of the Representation and Inclusion Standards of the Academy Awards.

“At least 30% of all actors not submitted for Oscar consideration are from at least two underrepresented groups which may include women, racial or ethnic group, LGBTQ+, people with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing,” reads another guideline.

“This is all programming. This is all brainwashing. This is all a reflection of unreality,” Whitlock says, before playing a clip of Michael B. Jordan, who won the award for Best Actor.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me. Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. And to be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys,” Jordan said.

He then added, “I just want to say thank you for everybody in this room that has something to do with my success.”

“You know, he rattles off this group of black actors,” Whitlock comments, pointing out that when it was his dream to be a great sportswriter, he didn’t choose his heroes based on skin color.

“What — you’re telling me that in 2026, the only people that can inspire black kids are other black people? I just — I don’t get this. This is so limiting,” he continues. “White people get to be inspired by any and everybody. There's a white kid, right now, today, that’s sitting around saying, ‘Hey, I want to be like LeBron James.’”

“They get access to be inspired by whatever human being is on the planet. Their options for inspiration are limitless. We’re telling black kids, subtly and straightforwardly, that the only people that can inspire you are other black people,” he adds.

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