Whitlock: White-girl magic invades the WNBA

It’s no secret that the WNBA has long been a black-dominated league, but BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is shocked to see that the early leading candidates for MVP are white.

He calls them “great white hopes.”



“White women have invaded the WNBA and are dominating the WNBA, and I think there’s a reason why. I think, honest to goodness, I think sports are being dominated by two-parent-family kids,” Whitlock says, adding, “The era of the baby-mama professional sports leagues is coming to an end.”

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, and Napheesa Collier are all leading candidates, and Whitlock couldn’t be happier to see it.

However, BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim worries that there could be “dishonest types of agendas being thrown around to make sure that certain players don’t win it.”

“Not this year,” Whitlock says. “Unless Napheesa Collier gets hurt, she’s going to win it in a landslide.”

Whitlock believes that the trend he’s seeing largely has to do with children and teens who play basketball needing to travel to play in tournaments.

“That’s a two-parent experience,” he says. “That’s not a one-parent situation.”

He also believes that the cultural pushback against police and religion has negatively impacted children’s sports in the black community.

“You don’t have a daddy; there’s a policeman or a fireman or some law enforcement official that’s got a league to try to develop you, to get you on a path away from criminality, or whatever; there’s the church league. That’s all being pushed out,” he explains.

“And so now, there is no safety net for the kids that don’t have intact families, and the expense of traveling, the free time to travel, only two-parent families can handle,” he adds.

