Ben Shapiro tells Glenn Beck the EXACT moment the legacy media died

It goes without saying that the era of mainstream media is over. The outlets that once were trusted news sources are now dismissed as relics of a dead system.

It didn’t have to be this way. Mainstream outlets earned the moniker of "legacy media." They dug their own grave with unapologetic propaganda, gatekeeping, and centralized control.

The question is: What was the final nail in the mainstream media’s coffin?

Ben Shapiro, co-founder and editor emeritus of the Daily Wire, answered this question on an episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast.”

Shapiro recalls 2004’s “Rathergate,” when CBS News’ Dan Rather aired fake memos questioning President George W. Bush’s National Guard service.

When that happened, “people on our side were like, ‘ah, the mainstream media is dead,”’ he says, but they were wrong because the corporate media “spent the next nearly 20 years proving they certainly were not dead.”

“They could define narratives, and they could lie, and they could really define how Americans thought on a wide variety of issues ranging from BLM to COVID to Russiagate,” Shapiro tells Glenn.

The actual death of the mainstream media, he contends, happened just last year.

“I think 2024 was the definitive nail in the coffin — maybe the last nail in the coffin for the legacy media,” he says.

Ironically, it was Sleepy Joe who shot the final arrow.

“Joe Biden effing that debate with Trump was the single most important political moment probably of our lifetimes, because it wasn't just that it forced him out of the race. What it did is it exposed the entire legacy media infrastructure — all of them, all at once,” Shapiro explains.

“Literally weeks before that debate, they were saying it was a cheap fake to show tape of him on stage with Obama guiding him off stage because he didn't know where the hell he was, right? So they were maintaining that narrative consistently, and then Joe Biden was stupid enough to get on that debate stage.”

Shapiro recalls how almost immediately after the debate began, the camera panned to Biden, who looked as if he were “staring at the grim visage of death off screen with the goggly eyes.”

“You were like, ‘oh my God, death is going to take him in the middle of this. He can actually see the Grim Reaper with the scythe standing off to the side,’” he jokes, comparing the spectacle to an “episode of 'The Twilight Zone.'”

“I think in that moment, the legacy media died.”

While the mainstream media attempted to feign shock at Biden’s performance, the secret was out: “They were in the know for years.”

“These people lie, and they lie with an agenda,” says Shapiro.

And that’s something the American people just won’t tolerate.

