Glenn Beck interviews left-wing Ana Kasparian, and they AGREE on mainstream media lies and the border crisis

Although Glenn Beck and Ana Kasparian, producer and host for "The Young Turks," a liberal media outlet, represent opposite sides of the political spectrum, these “strange times” we’re currently in led to a sit-down interview in which they discovered that they actually agree on a number of important issues.

Their open and honest conversation mirrors the coalition of people of all stripes that formed around Donald Trump during the election.

“People on the right, people on the left, and the people somewhere in between or nowhere at all are starting to agree — hey, we have problems, and we have to stop this political division before it destroys us completely,” says Glenn.

While the duo broached several topics, including government stock trading, free speech, and Kamala Harris welcoming an endorsement by Dick Cheney, among many others, one highlight of their conversation was their discussion of the mainstream media and the border crisis it pretended didn’t exist.

Although Ana still identifies as “left-wing,” she has undergone some changes in her “policy prescriptions.”

When Glenn asked if there was a singular moment that “changed everything” for her, Ana gave a complex answer.

On one hand, yes — there was a specific incident that was a catalyst for change.

“I was sexually assaulted by a homeless guy in Los Angeles in my neighborhood,” she said, noting that it wasn’t the incident itself as much as “the reaction of the left” that was transformative for her.

“They were far more concerned with me talking about it because they felt that that was stigmatizing the homeless community,” she told Glenn.

This “social justice” faction of the left was “loud enough to push [her] away completely.”

On the other hand, some of Ana’s evolution took place over time as she started scrutinizing not only the “social justice left” that condemned her for speaking out on her abuse but also the mainstream media and the Biden administration that it panders to.

She began to realize that these radicalized entities all pushed the narrative that there wasn’t a border crisis and to say there was made someone “anti-immigrant.”

She pointed to Cook County, Chicago, as an example.

“You have an influx of migrants going to Chicago, right? You have a lot of anger among the black community in Chicago because they've been nickel-and-dimed by their local government, and at the same time, their mayor, Brandon Johnson, is doling out the cash for migrants and justifying it,” she said.

However, when she spoke out on this issue and said, “Democrats need to wake up because more and more voters feel like they're being abandoned by the Democratic Party, economically speaking,” she was called “anti-immigrant,” even though she is the daughter of immigrants.

“I’m not anti-immigrant, but I do have a problem with the Biden administration neglecting the border, pretending like there wasn't a migrant crisis at all, allowing these municipalities to be inundated with migrants without any federal resources to deal with the problem,” she explained.

However, before she came to this conclusion, she took the mainstream media at its word.

“I bought the mainstream media narrative that there wasn't a migrant crisis,” she admitted.

But now she knows the truth. “When it comes to mainstream media, the fact of the matter is they do play defense more and more for the Democratic Party, and that's an issue," she acknowledged.

“It wasn't until Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing or sending migrants to blue cities where that woke me up,” she told Glenn.

After that she stopped “relying on mainstream media reporting or anyone's reporting” and started doing her own investigating.

“What I'll do is I'll go out of my way and I'll watch the entirety of a … local government function. I talk to real people, and I get a sense of where hearts and minds really are,” she revealed, “and so on election night, I wasn't surprised at all.”

“I knew what was coming,” she said.

