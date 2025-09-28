The TRUTH about spiritual warfare and the battle for America's soul

The world is engaged in a spiritual battle, which Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck and Catholic YouTuber Taylor Marshall believe requires immediate action — and not through a political avenue.

“The biggest failure of our time is that Christianity has become more political or more social. And it’s not an interior renewal. It’s not an encounter with Jesus Christ risen from the dead. And ‘How do I live for you daily?’” Marshall tells Glenn.

“It’s too casual,” Glenn agrees, noting that many people are held in high esteem within the church despite their clearly incompatible views.

“In my church, there was Harry Reid. He was for abortion. How the hell does that work?” he asks.

“Part of the problem is, because of original sin and our concupiscence in our flesh, we’re all in a battle ourselves, right? We’re all tempted towards evil, selfishness, power grabs, control. Natural man is an enemy of God,” Marshall says.

“That’s one of the things we’ve lost in Christianity is the concept of war, battle, spiritual struggle ... we need to get back to this understanding that we are in a spiritual battle and our enemies are not principally other people,” he continues.

“Our enemies are the dark evil principalities. The demons, the diabolical. That is ultimately what we are fighting against,” he adds.

And with this understanding, Marshall believes it’s time to really “unite.”

“Not just in a generic way, ‘unite,’ but we need to unite structurally,” he says.

“I mean, think of like, the Republican Party. We’re 45,000 different groups. Nothing, I mean, nothing gets done anyway, but nothing would for sure get done. There needs to be a unity. There needs to be a Christendom,” he explains.

“And as a Catholic, I think this is the way forward,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.