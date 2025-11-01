‘That’s evil!’: Jillian Michaels shocks Glenn Beck with latest Big Food betrayal

For many, many years, most of us blindly trusted the pharmaceutical industry to develop drugs that were safe and effective. We didn’t question the food at the grocery store either. We just naively assumed that if it was approved for sale, it must be safe to consume.

But the ruse is up.

Now we know that Big Pharma and Big Food are in bed together – plotting how to ensure Americans stay sick and addicted.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Glenn interviewed fitness expert and “The Biggest Loser” trainer Jillian Michaels on the insidious ties between the “catastrophic quartet of Big Food, Big Ag, Big Pharma, and Big Insurance” that’s keeping us in chains.

Michaels isn’t convinced that all people who work in medicine or food are devilishly conspiring to harm Americans. The puppet masters at the top may be, but most individual workers had no intention of being pawns in a game.

“The machine has a bottom line, and the machine reports to Wall Street. And so they need profit. People are just cogs in that machine. And I don’t think these individuals are ill-intentioned, but they definitely get caught up in these industries,” she says, acknowledging that many of these individuals pursue careers in food and medicine because they want to help “save the world” and “feed the world.”

Unfortunately, what ends up happening is these well-intentioned people need to “pay [their] bills,” and the only way to do that is to “incentivize people to drink more soda and to eat more chips.”

Glenn agrees, noting that America “fed the world” because of developments in genetically modified organisms, which altered the DNA of various plants and animals so they could grow faster and be more pest resistance, drought tolerant, or nutritionally dense.

“At the beginning, it was a really good thing ... but somewhere along the line, that changed,” he says.

“I’m actually writing a book about this right now,” Michaels says, “and it looks at the ways in which our food policy, our policy around Big Ag, Pharma, Big insurance ... captured well-intentioned legislation and inverted them.”

“It is absolutely nefarious because everything that was passed with the best of intentions ended up getting in the wrong hands and subsequently manipulated to be weaponized against the American people,” she adds.

Now the food that was meant to nourish us is actually poisoning us, and the medicine that was meant to heal us is actually making us sicker.

Michaels gives the example of Howard Moskowitz, an American market researcher and psychophysicist specializing in food science, who coined the term “bliss point” in the 1970s.

The bliss point is “the perfect ratio of fat and sugar and salt” that makes our brains crave more. In other words, Moskowitz was a specialist in food addiction, which is responsible for America’s astronomical obesity rates and subsequent diseases.

“That is probably the least nefarious thing that has happened,” Michaels says.

Moskowitz’s research has since developed into a “multidisciplinary team of scientists and behavioralists and marketing experts that work around the clock trying to figure out how to make you not eat just one.”

“That’s not a slogan — you can’t eat just one. That’s a business model. Period,” Michaels says.

This creates a prime opportunity for the pharmaceutical companies to create expensive weight loss drugs, like Ozempic, which boost the body’s GLP-1 hormones that tell it to stop eating.

However, because these weight loss medicines are helping people break food additions, now “the food companies are trying to find a way to make these ultra-processed foods now bypass your GLP-1 hormone pathways,” Michaels says.

“That’s evil!” Glenn reacts.

“That is the kind of stuff that is happening and has been happening for decades,” Michaels says.

