Small doses add up: How Big Food and Big Pharma are poisoning YOU

Donald Trump is once again the president of the United States of America, and it’s thanks in no small part to the growing coalition of those who want to Make America Healthy Again — like RFK Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

“It’s weird how you’ve kind of come towards the conservatives and so many conservatives have come towards you,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Podcast” tells Shanahan. “We’re not in separate corners any more; we have so much we agree on.”

“One of the core principles of health, too, is vitality and truth. Truth to yourself, truth to God, and that is something, I will say, that MAGA and the conservatives talk about very, very, successfully,” Shanahan agrees.

And one of those truths is that our food supply is anything but healthy.

“We are in a place now where Big Food is frightening,” Glenn says. “All this crap, you know, with the Red Dye No. 7. And I guess if I was only having Froot Loops and everything else I had didn’t have any red dye in it, maybe that bowl of Froot Loops that I have once a month, maybe I wouldn’t get affected.”

“But this is the accumulative effect, right? It’s in everything, and that’s the problem. Because if I understand right, the food companies only have to say it’s not unhealthy at this dose,” he continues.

“Correct,” Shanahan comments.

“And that means a bowl of Froot Loops. It doesn’t mean plus the Hostess cupcakes and all of the other things that have that chemical in it,” Glenn says.

“Yeah, you know, the pharmaceutical companies gave them that playbook. That’s where that comes from. So there’s all of these residual contaminants in making drugs, and there’s some vaccines that use something that creates cyanide. It results in the creation of cyanide, and it’s micro, it’s a small amount, and so they say, ‘You’re stupid for thinking that could ever have an impact on a human, such a small amount,’” Shanahan explains.

“And so then they’ll use another one with a similar kind of standard,” she says. “Small amounts of contamination which can’t be detected are fine, as long as they’re, again, in small enough amounts the human body can just flush it out through their liver.”

“But if we do that now with a lot of our food, many of our medicines, including the aerosols we’re breathing from the cloud seeding,” she continues, “the threshold that your body can take in recovering from these exposures, it wears down over time.”

