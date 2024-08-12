How dark-money elites ANOINTED Kamala Harris to CONTROL the election

If there’s anything Americans have figured out the past four years, it’s that Joe Biden definitely hasn’t been running the country.

And Glenn Beck has a pretty good idea of who actually is.

“We are all seeing policies being driven by an elite class within global institutions. The global institutions hold the power. They are doing everything right now to solidify it. We’re at the end stage right now,” Glenn says, noting that Kamala’s VP pick is one example of evidence that “the charade is over.”

“Why did she pick another socialist to be her running mate, when you should have picked somebody either from Arizona or Pennsylvania where that would have helped you win?” Glenn says, adding, “The globalist elite cabals are showing everything.”

And they truly are. Not only was there a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, but there was a coup led on a sitting U.S. president right before our eyes.

“Biden, despite millions of votes in the primary, just disregarded. Kicked out. Does it kind of feel like this might have been the design all along?” Glenn comments, noting that CNN drastically changed the debate rules to give Biden time to speak without interruption.

“Was it so the entire country could see him bury himself?” Glenn asks. “One thing's for sure. After the debate, Joe Biden as the candidate, Joe Biden receiving legitimately 80 plus million votes, it wasn’t believable any longer. The charade was over.”

But this isn’t just all about “democracy.” It’s about “an endless supply of dark money,” and the cabal lording over us controls a lot of it.

Glenn points out that ActBlue, the left’s main small-donor fundraiser platform, reported $27.5 million in donations within the first five hours for Kamala Harris. Just hours later, that number nearly doubled to $46.7 million. And after 24 hours, it was reported they had raised over $90 million for the vice president.

“Kamala Harris was so bad during the 2020 primary, maybe a dozen people voted for her. She was last. But now she’s igniting passion and shattering fundraising records,” Glenn says, unbelieving.

The former Federal Election Commission chair has also said that “it’s quite clear” that Kamala Harris can just be gifted all of Joe Biden’s campaign funds — however, the current FEC Chair Sean Cooksey told Glenn in an interview on “The Glenn Beck Program” that this is “unprecedented,” and he hopes legal challenges follow soon, because the window is closing fast.

“And why are they fighting so hard against Donald Trump?” Glenn asks. “Because he’s not playing this game. Over here, the clerics are replaced with radical billionaires.”

