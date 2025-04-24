Trump’s First 100 Days: 3 key moments from Glenn Beck’s exclusive interview

Yesterday, Glenn Beck sat down for an exclusive interview with President Trump to review his first 100 days in office. Glenn is the first member of the media to conduct a 100-day retrospective interview, offering a unique window into the administration’s rapid progress.

It should come as no surprise that the duo broached a wide range of topics. From his unprecedented number of executive orders — 130 in just three months! — to the equally unprecedented number of injunctions he’s faced from a rogue judicial system, tariffs, the DOGE, and the border, a lot has happened in a short window.

But that’s what President Trump promised. He pledged to fix America quickly, and every day, he delivers on that promise more. The pace at which his administration is moving is indeed shocking and awe-inspiring.

This exclusive interview captures the energy and determination driving these historic first 100 days, revealing key insights into Trump’s vision and leadership.

Here are the top three moments from President Trump’s conversation with Glenn.

1. Congress and codification

When Glenn asked President Trump about his extensive executive orders, which have addressed immigration, government reform, the economy, national security, energy, and cultural issues, he said, “There were just so many things the country needed” after Biden’s destructive term.

Isn’t that the truth?

Yet there’s a growing angst about getting these executive orders codified by Congress. Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” aims to codify key policies, especially those related to border security, energy production, taxes, and deregulation, but its budget focus limits its scope, and GOP infighting between fiscal hawks and moderates has slowed the process.

However, President Trump told Glenn not to worry and expressed faith in Republicans, especially considering their seven-seat majority in the House, which gives them enough votes to pass the bill if they stay united.

“We’re going to codify, and we’re going to wait until after the bill has passed, and then we’re going to work on nothing but codifying,” he said.

2. Judicial insurrection

Glenn reminded us that Bill Clinton deported 12.3 million people; George W. Bush deported 10.3 million people and had six injunctions against him; Barack Obama deported 5.5 million people and had 12 injunctions against him.

But Trump, not even 100 days into his second term, faces more lawsuits than Clinton, Bush, and Obama combined.

“You’re 100 days in, and you have 190 cases against you,” said Glenn.

“It’s obstruction,” Trump agreed, condemning Democrats for trying to protect MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom they’ve painted as an innocent victim.

Regardless of the unprecedented judicial pushback that’s making deportations “so much more difficult than it should be,” Trump expressed confidence. “We’re getting it done, and we’re winning.”

3. Powering the AI revolution

“I think you’re going to be remembered as the AI president,” said Glenn.

“You are the first one to really talk about, really take it on.”



“AI is certainly very important, and we’re pressing it very hard. We have trillions of dollars being invested,” Trump said. However, AI takes “massive amounts of electricity,” more than “we have right now in our country.”

Even though it’s an enormous obstacle, Trump says he’s got a plan.

"We’re going to let them build their own electric plants,” he said, noting that “they can use nuclear [power] if they want.”

“We’re going to get it done very quickly,” he added.

“I call it a national emergency,” but “we’re going to be number one.”

To hear the rest of Glenn and President Trump’s conversation, including their discussion on tariffs, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, justice and accountability for major incidents of fraud, and Elon Musk’s role in the DOGE, watch the full interview above.

