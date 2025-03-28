Is AOC scared to debate the Great One?

Earlier this year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) kicked off a “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go from Here” tour targeting areas with Republican influence to rally progressive support. The tour is yet another anti-Trump movement designed to villainize President Trump, Elon Musk, and every GOP policy they spearhead.

Since AOC is so keen on visiting red states, Mark Levin invited her onto his show for a debate. It's a perfect opportunity if her goal is to reach into corners of conservative influence.

“I said, ‘Hey, I've got a national town hall meeting here three hours a day, five days a week. We reach into every single one of those Republican districts and yours — Democrat districts. Come on for an hour,”’ he says.

After multiple calls and emails to her office, he “heard nothing.” He’s also reached out to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and even some RINOs. None of them will respond to his invitations.

So when people ask him, “Why don't you ever have one of these big Democrats on?” it’s because “they won't come.”

According to Stephen A. Smith, a friend of Levin’s, “nobody wants to debate [him].”

But the invitation remains open.

“I'll debate any of them on any of these platforms for an entire hour,” says Levin.

But so far, none of these Dems or RINOS will risk being humiliated by the Great One. Can you blame them?

