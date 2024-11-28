RUNNING SCARED: Jack Smith steps down before Trump has a chance to FIRE him

Jack Smith’s cases investigating Trump’s attempts to challenge the 2020 election are falling apart — and now he’s stepping down from his position as special counsel before the president-elect takes office.

Mark Levin of “LevinTV” isn’t surprised.

“You know why? It’s simple. He’s an unconstitutional prosecutor. Donald Trump’s going to fire his ass. All the cases collapse, based on Department of Justice memos,” Levin says. “They collapse, these cases should never have been brought, the case in Florida was rightly thrown out.”

“That’s why they were in a rush to get these cases prosecuted. To get him in prison before the election, which also violated numerous Department of Justice rules,” he continues.

Now, Levin believes action against the people who sanctioned this needs to be taken.

“It’s also my position that the new attorney general needs to dig into this and find out who exactly was responsible for it,” he says, adding, “They did everything possible to affect the election and to destroy Donald Trump’s life.”

While the obsession with putting Trump behind bars was obvious from the start, Smith had been hyper-focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election — which is a perfectly normal thing for a candidate to do.

“A candidate has every right to try and challenge an election, which means to overturn it. That’s exactly what’s going on in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today at the behest of Chuck Schumer with their slip-and-fall lawyer Mark Elias,” Levin explains.

“They did the same thing in Minnesota to give Al Franken a senate seat to take out Norm Coleman. More than a decade ago, Al Gore challenged the election in court after court in Florida until the Supreme Court stopped it,” he continues.

“There’s simply nothing criminal about challenging it, about looking for more votes, about encouraging a state legislature to act, about encouraging a board of elections to act,” he says, adding, “This is the first time it’s been criminalized.”

