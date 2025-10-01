Mark Levin destroys Jimmy Kimmel’s narrative on Charlie Kirk’s death

It’s not hard for BlazeTV host Mark Levin to dismantle Jimmy Kimmel’s narrative about Charlie Kirk’s assassination — because it was false — nor is it hard for him to dismantle the free speech outrage that followed his warranted suspension.

Levin points out that while Kimmel claimed the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” all he really did was use ABC’s platform to lie.

“Well, first of all, that is a flat-out lie, and it is an attempt to politicize and exploit what took place, and people who love Charlie and his supporters trying to upset them, and he succeeded,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin says on “LevinTV.”

“Now, is that free speech? Is that constitutionally protected free speech under the First Amendment of the Constitution? There’s a difference between constitutionally protected free speech and just free speech,” he continues.

“The Kimmel suspension was never a battle over free speech or government control of speech. Kimmel was dropped because he’s a loathsome punk who made a highly inappropriate comment about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk. It is Charlie Kirk who was murdered because of his speech. Did Kimmel even talk about that? No. He lied,” he adds.

Levin also points out that ABC is a private company and has every right to fire its employees for what they say.

“I would ask you,” Levin says, addressing the audience, “most of you are employees, right? So if you say something that’s outrageous or inappropriate or something of that kind, and you’re fired, do you jump up and down and say, ‘Hey, my free speech rights! Hey, my free speech rights!’”

“You are careful to some extent because you know if you don’t have a governor on your mouth, you will be fired. Whether it’s your free speech or not, it’s irrelevant. Employers can and do fire employees for things they say,” he continues.

“The chairman of the FCC had no role in any of it, no matter what he said or didn’t say. He can’t even act on his own. He needs a majority of the commissioners,” he says, adding, “But he didn’t actually do anything. So there’s no First Amendment at issue, despite the best efforts to concoct one.”

