Levin: Alvin Bragg unveils game plan for Trump case

Donald Trump sat in court Monday as jury selection began in his criminal hush money trial, which Mark Levin believes is legally frail and should have been “dismissed immediately.”

The former president is the first in U.S. history to go on trial for criminal charges, and is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in order to influence the 2016 election.

Levin calls this case a “non-disclosure agreement case.”

But that doesn’t matter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg or anyone else in relentless pursuit of Trump’s freedom.

“They want to convict Trump of some crime, and that crime is a non-crime,” Levin says.

“This is a reporting issue for the company that paid the nondisclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels. The issue is whether it was a legal expense or business expense,” Levin says. “So, Bragg says, ‘Well it should have been in one category rather than the other and the reason it was in the wrong category is Trump was trying to cover up that he was using money this purpose.’”

That purpose being “to violate federal law.”

“You might be asking yourself, what does a DA have to do with the federal? Nothing. That’s why this case should have been dismissed immediately,” Levin says, noting that all Bragg had to do was “rejigger the words and the semantics” to “turn these so-called misdemeanors into felonies.”

“It’s not only bizarre,” he continues, “but he takes the precedent of a loss and applies it anyway. Why? ‘Cause he’s going to have an all Democrat jury, and he knows they’ll convict Trump.”

