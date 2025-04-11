Mark Levin exposes the TRUTH behind Columbia’s chaos-making activist

Mahmoud Khalil, a 30-year-old legal permanent resident and a Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, was arrested on March 8 by federal immigration authorities. The Department of Homeland Security planned to deport Khalil because his pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University could cause problems for U.S. foreign policy and because he allegedly lied on his residency application by omitting certain jobs.

Two days after his arrest, however, Jesse Furman, a U.S. district judge in the Southern District of New York, issued an order blocking Khalil’s deportation and later moved the case to New Jersey. Khalil was then sent to a detention center in Louisiana, where immigration Judge Jamee Comans gave the government a deadline of April 9 to provide sufficient evidence that Khalil’s deportation is justified.

As of now, it's a waiting game.

Khalil is being treated by the left as a victim. Never mind the fact that he orchestrated some of the most chaotic and destructive protests on Columbia University’s campus. Never mind the fact that he belongs to the terrorist group Columbia University Apartheid Divest — an organization that has stated it seeks “the total eradication of Western civilization.”

Democrats have been crying over free speech and due process in their demands to free Khalil.

Mark Levin, however, knows the truth about what “rights” Khalil really has.

“Like it or not, aliens are treated differently,” he says. “There are certain levels of constitutional protection but not the same as a citizen.”

He explains that Khalil doesn’t get the same constitutional protections as citizens and that groups like the ACLU and lawyers tied to terrorist organizations, like CAIR, which is just “a Hamas front,” are defending Khalil to exploit the system.

To the judges and lawyers who argue that noncitizens like Khalil should get some kind of formal warning or notice before being deported, Levin asks, “What happens when you give them notice? They disappear.”

“This is the insanity we’re dealing with,” he sighs.

