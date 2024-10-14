Mark Levin has the receipt that PROVES Tim Walz allows babies from botched abortions to die postpartum

During the VP debate, Tim Walz was asked about passing legislation allowing babies born alive during botched abortions to die. Of course he denied that such a law exists.

But Mark Levin has the receipts, and they paint an ugly picture of Minnesota’s woke governor.

When CBS’ Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell, whom Levin calls “phony moderators,” asked Walz to confirm that Minnesota “[doesn’t] allow babies from botched abortions to die,” he said, “absolutely not” – a grotesque lie.

“Vance said, ‘I read the law – yes you do!”’ Levin recounts.

And it turns out, Vance was 100% correct.

“I looked it up,” Levin says. “There was a specific statute that he signed that repealed the requirement that you do in fact have to [provide] care if the child survives.”

“He repealed it!” he says in disgust.

However, abortion isn’t the only thing Tim Walz lied about during the debate. To hear Levin’s analysis on Walz’ lies regarding the Haitians in Springfield, his time in Tiananmen Square, and January 6, watch the clip above.

