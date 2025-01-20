Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the real fascist. Here’s proof

Democrats partnered with their allies in the mainstream media have circulated the narrative that Donald Trump is a fascist. Right now, there are millions of Americans who actually believe that come Monday, a real fascist will step into the White House.

Mark Levin has a message for these misguided people: Fascism is actually on its way out of the Oval Office.

The truth is, Joe Biden is the real fascist.

Levin gives four examples that prove it.

1. “[Biden] is doing everything he can now to try and prevent the institution of the Trump agenda where Trump won by a landslide.”

2. “He just released 11 terrorists out of Guantanamo Bay and sent them to Oman” without consulting any committees.

“He commutes the sentences of the most loathsome murderers in the federal prison system,” says Levin.

3. “He's just decided that there will be no oil and gas drilling on the West or East Coast.”

“There are rigs there. There's money invested there. There are leases there. There are companies that have spent a fortune on infrastructure to drill; some of them have been there for a long time,” condemns Levin, but “with the sign of a signature, he just said no.”

4. After four years of open borders and untold millions of illegal immigrants pouring into our country, Biden is telling the American people that his administration “[deported] more people than ever before.”

“If you bring in 20 million people, and you're deporting 50,000 more people than you did 10 years ago, that means nothing,” says Levin, adding that thanks to Biden, “There's more murderers, rapists, drug cartel types, gangs from all over the d*** world, Communist Chinese adult soldier-age men ... in this country than ever in our history.”

“[Biden] is a fascist,” Levin reiterates. “Everything he’s doing here runs counter to the fact that we had an election.”

