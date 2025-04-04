Mark Levin reveals one of biggest threats facing our nation

One of the biggest threats currently facing our nation is judicial despotism, says Mark Levin.

Every time one of these district court judges issues a temporary restraining order or an injunction against the president of the United States, they spit on the Constitution.

“These lower-court judges, who are created by Congress, who are not in the Constitution … are supposed to operate within their district,” but instead they’re “operating nationally,” says Levin.

Our founders were concerned that this kind of judicial overreach would happen. They debated ferociously over liberty and rights and how to frame government around them, and they eventually came up with our brilliant republic — three equal branches of government held accountable by checks and balances.

But what we’re seeing today with these rogue district judges — all of whom are “ambulance-chasing Democrat lawyer[s]” — is a complete disregard for our Constitution.

Take the District of Columbia’s James Boasberg, who back in March had the audacity to verbally order Trump to turn around two planes carrying dangerous deportees.

Because the incident didn’t take place in D.C. where his jurisdiction lies, he had zero right to order anything, says Levin.

Not only did Boasberg violate separation of powers, but he also assumed a role that belongs to the president. President Trump has the constitutional authority under Article II to protect the United States as its commander in chief. It is his role alone to execute laws like the Alien Enemies Act, which Congress gave him to handle foreign threats.

If something isn’t done to stop these rogue district judges, that means “at the initial phase of litigation, a single federal judge has more power than a majority of the Supreme Court,” says Levin. “Everything's upside down and inside out.”

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.”

