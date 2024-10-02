Mark Levin: 'The IslamoNazi regime in Iran is trying to assassinate Donald Trump'

After two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, no one can deny the fact that the 45th president of the United States (and hopefully the 47th) is in grave danger.

But who’s posing the threat?

Many conservatives argue that the two alleged would-be assassins, Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh, were lone gunmen and would-be heroes motivated by leftist anti-Trump rhetoric. Others argue that one or both attempts were inside jobs.

But Mark Levin notices another threat.

“Iran has a hit out on our former president of the United States,” he says.

“Everybody now knows it – not just the Secret Service and the FBI, not just the CIA and the NDI and all the rest of the alphabet soup. Everybody knows … that the IslamoNazi regime in Tehran is trying to assassinate Donald Trump,” he asserts, adding that this is “an act of war.”



Donald Trump seems to be aware of the situation.

On September 25, he tweeted the following:

Levin doesn’t quite share Trump’s confidence, however.

“I wish it was a death wish for the attacker,” he says.

The fact of the matter is that Iran is a growing nuclear threat; it both funded and armed Hezbollah; and now it’s actively trying to wipe Israel off the map. And yet Iranians are still given visas to come to the U.N.

“The U.N. is on property that's international,” but “you still need a visa by the United States government” to get there, says Levin. “I don't believe Franklin Roosevelt … would have been handing out visas to Hitler or members of the Third Reich.”

On top of that, “we’ve handed [Iran] hundreds of billions of dollars to build up their war machine, to save their government,” and “to save their economy.”

“We’re going to pay for their nuclear weapons,” Levin sighs.

To make matters even worse, “right now there's a hold on critical significant military and other armaments that the Israelis need.”

What’s more is that the Biden administration keeps talking about diplomacy.

“Diplomacy doesn't work with assassins; it doesn't work with terrorists; it doesn't work with a country that's trying to destroy us and our allies,” says Levin.

To hear more about the threat Iran poses, watch the clip above.

