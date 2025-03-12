Mark Levin: THIS is why Musk and the DOGE are so critical

The mainstream media in its collective effort to undermine President Trump and the MAGA mandate has begun referring to Elon Musk as “President Musk” because the Department of Government Efficiency is exposing rampant corruption and reducing the size of our bloated federal government, according to campaign promises.

Thankfully, President Trump, who’s “very comfortable in his skin,” isn’t letting the suggestion that Musk is more powerful than him impact their relationship or his faith in the DOGE, says Mark Levin.

“We have a press that hates Trump, that hates you and me, that hates traditional America, that promotes all the opposite, so it's not a free press; it's a propaganda operation,” he says.

The truth is what Elon Musk is doing via the DOGE is steering the country off the path of bankruptcy.

In a press conference last month, Musk made it clear what the agency is at its core: “Humble tech support.”

“That is almost a literal description of the work that the DOGE team is doing — helping fix the government computer systems,” he explained. “Many of these systems are extremely old; they don't communicate; there are a lot of mistakes in the systems; the software doesn't work.”

“The overall goal here with the DOGE team is to help address the enormous deficit. We simply cannot sustain as a country a $2 trillion deficit. Just the interest on the national debt now exceeds the Defense Department's spending. ... If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt,” Musk added, calling the DOGE”s efforts “not an optional thing” but “an essential thing.”

He went on to explain that his and the DOGE’s efforts to quite literally save the country from the brink of economic collapse are being met with constant opposition, including “death threats.”

Regardless, he vowed to prevail, aiming to save the country “$4 billion a day” to meet the DOGE’s goal of $1 trillion in savings by September this year — and to be completely transparent while doing it.

“Just remarkable,” says Levin of the agency’s efforts.

But of course, “Washington doesn’t want to hear it,” he says, likening the DOGE’s task to “[rolling] a boulder up a hill while there’s an avalanche coming down.”

And “the press doesn’t want to hear it,” either. “The media could care less that he gets death threats,” Levin sighs.

