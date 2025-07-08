Two weeks post-bombing: No WWIII, ceasefire holds, Levin calls out ‘isolationists’

It’s been two weeks since the United States bombed Iran's nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer, and thus far, it’s been quiet — no World War III, no involvement from Russia or China, no unrest in surrounding Arab nations, and no unrest on American soil. On the contrary, a ceasefire has been reached between Iran and Israel, and despite initial violations, it’s holding.

While many are surprised at the lack of aftermath, Mark Levin isn’t. The aftereffects many isolationists feared were never even in the cards, he says.

“The radical isolationists were dead wrong. They predicted a regional war,” but “the Arabs are behind Israel, even if they can't actually say it. They predicted World War III. … Obviously, that didn't happen. … They predicted actual intervention by Russia and China, who sat on their hands. They did absolutely nothing.”

“I think it's been proven now that what the Israelis did and what the president did — our military, Netanyahu, his military — was right. The debate is over,” says Levin, noting that “94% of Republican MAGA supported [the strikes].”

Given that there were no American casualties, that there was no damage to U.S. military equipment, and that the mission was executed flawlessly, to “debate whether we should or shouldn't have” is futile. “Obviously, we should have,” he says.

“Those who want to stop nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles, ballistic missiles, from getting into the hands of a death cult are not warmongers,” he explains. “They're peace lovers. The enemy is the warmonger.”

“The truth is those of us who said [bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities] has to be done, including the president of the United States, were right. Those who went on to create these hysterical fearmongering calculations” were wrong, Levin continues.

Even though a ceasefire has been reached and Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been drastically reduced, the worst thing we can do, according to him, is sit back and relax.

“I don't believe the Iranian regime intends to have a ceasefire for long – at best maybe through the presidency of Donald Trump — but their mindset is their mindset, and they believe God is telling them what to do,” he says. “I don't need to predict. It is a fact; it is a truism that they will be back.”

For now, however, “we have a very unique circumstance with these two great leaders … Trump and Netanyahu.”

To hear more of his commentary and analysis, watch the clip above.

