Student who was kicked out of UCLA class in 2016 for voting Trump finds the courage to speak out

As leftist Trump hysteria continues, Mark Levin recalls when the mania all started — back in 2016 when Donald Trump took on and defeated Hillary Clinton.

The day following his victory, certain liberal universities canceled classes and created “safe spaces” for students who were apparently traumatized by Trump’s election. One of those universities was the University of California, Los Angeles.

Levin plays a TikTok video of a Trump-supporting student who just recently started opening up about her experience as a UCLA student back in 2016.

“All of my professors gave all of the students, you know, a safe space and time off from school if they wanted to heal and quote-unquote ‘mourn the loss of our country,”’ Avery recalls. “This lasted from week 5 to week 7.”

When one of her teaching assistant's discussion-led groups finally resumed, all the students and TAs wanted to do was continue wallowing in their misery.

“I didn't say anything. I just sat there; I listened; I was respectful; I was quiet, and then the TA said, ‘Avery, we haven't heard from you. How are you coping with this?’ And I said, ‘Well, I'm doing well. I voted for Trump, and I think this is going to be a great four years, and I'm here to learn; I'm not here to talk about politics. This isn’t a poli sci class,'” she recounts in the video.

These words got Avery “kicked out of the class,” and she was told “to leave the class and not return for the remainder of the quarter.”

“I was quote-unquote ‘a threat to my fellow students' safety’ because I voted for Donald Trump,” she says. “I didn't say anything, I didn't do anything, I literally just shared that I voted for him because I was asked.”

“These people need to be stopped. We cannot be silent anymore, and I only started posting on TikTok three weeks ago, so if you have the fire in your belly, go for it because they're going to hate you anyway,” she adds.

“What should happen here, number one, a good lawyer should step up who has a California license — that's a clear violation of her First Amendment rights — and sue the university and sue whoever was in charge of that class,” says Levin.

To hear more of Avery’s story and Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

