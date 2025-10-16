When they celebrate October 7, they’re cheering more than just Hamas’ invasion of Israel

The second anniversary of October 7, 2023 — the horrific day when Hamas attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages — was marked yet again by sickening celebrations from pro-Palestinian activists worldwide, who lauded Hamas’ invasion as “resistance.”

But Mark Levin refuses to overlook the deeper implications. He recognizes that the support for Palestine's cause extends beyond merely demanding that Israel relinquish Gaza and the West Bank — it's a broader push tied to undermining the foundations of the entire Western world.

“Israel and the United States, [Islamists] view as one of the same. They view Europe as one of the same. Canada, Australia as one of the same. In other words, the West has to be overthrown,” he warns.

“Your nation is based on Judeo-Christian values combined with the Enlightenment. [Islamists] don't believe in Judeo-Christian values or the Enlightenment. They're seventh-century. This is what we're up against,” Levi explains.

He calls out the Palestinians who claim that Gaza and the West Bank are their ancestral lands. Palestinians, Levin reiterates, is the new term for the people the Bible calls the Philistines — “enemies of the Jews” who were “not indigenous to that area.”

He explains that in the 1960s an Egyptian by the name of Yasser Arafat, who knew “the Western media are both stupid and ideologically driven hard left,” renamed the Bedouin Arabs “Palestinians.”

When we hear activists chant about Palestine being free, what it really means is the total evisceration of Israel, its people, and ultimately everyone in the West.

For those who think Islamic vitriol won’t touch America, Levin says it’s already happening. Not only are pro-Palestine protests allowed to run rampant across the country, but New York City is on the cusp of electing Zohran Mamdani — “a Hamas-supporting Marxist, America-hating, Jew-hating lowlife” — as mayor.

He warns that there’s a poisonous sect within the Democrat Party — run primarily by Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — that will never stop campaigning for the Palestinians and their nefarious causes.

“This has to be fought every damn day, or we're going to lose our country. Jews, Christians, other faiths, people who believe in the American system, in our values, in our belief system — we're losing it, America. We're losing it. And we're losing it fast,” Levin laments.

To hear more of his analysis and commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.