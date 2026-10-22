Nick Freitas: France’s ‘decolonization’ movement is coming for Western civilization

France has spent centuries defending its independence, but BlazeTV host Nick Freitas warns that the country now faces a different kind of battle: one over the future of Western civilization itself.

This battle is being waged by a very unlikely team: the left and Islam.

While the pair has very “different ultimate objectives” and very “different worldviews,” that isn’t stopping them from “using each other to achieve their objectives.”

“The left is arrogant enough to believe that Islamists just really want to be woke leftists, they just need to experience a more elaborate welfare system. And then Islam recognizes that look, they do not have the military or economic power to achieve the sort of conquest that they used to,” Freitas explains.

Rather than give up on their conquests, Islam changes “to more asymmetric strategies,” of which Freitas says there are many.

“They talk about ‘taqiyya,’ it’s the idea that you can lie to your enemies. Now again, they will say, ‘Well, no, no, no. This is only like if you’re in a position of extreme, you know, potential harm and you have to lie to be able to save yourself. It’s not just that we can lie in general,’” he says.

“Except that when you see it interpreted by different imams, you get different interpretations, you get different applications for it,” he adds.

And in this case, Islam is using the left as a way to get in on “decolonizing” the West and creating a moral legitimacy for its strategy.

“Now, I’m trying to come up with a moral framework, which provides the left the ability to commit aggressive acts of violence or looting or destruction. And it’s not aggression. It’s just defense,” Freitas says.

“This is decolonization. This is taking back what’s rightfully ours. Because after all, you’re on stolen land, right? This is just taking back what belongs to us because after all, the only reason you have it is not a result of your own efforts,” he continues.

“No, it’s because of oppressive systems that you put in place, which exploited one people in order to enrich yourselves,” he adds.

And the decolonization message echoing through France was founded by a man who claimed that violence was necessary.

“Their argument was colonization was violence. Decolonization has to be violent,” Freitas says, pointing out that their attention has shifted to “decolonizing France.”

“Decolonize it of what?” Freitas asks. “You have to decolonize it of this Western ideology, of Christianity, of capitalism, of property rights, of markets. That’s what has to be decolonized now.”

“If that’s what decolonization is, then what you really mean is you need to uproot, supplant, and destroy the culture that you believe is guilty of the original colonization. That is what has to be destroyed, and that’s what the left wants,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.