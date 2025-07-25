Bryan Kohberger tried to use ‘autism’ to avoid death penalty

Former criminology student Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to four murders in Idaho, where he fatally stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.

According to newly released documents, the students were stabbed an ungodly amount of times — with one being stabbed over 50 times.

And Kohberger appeared to be proud of the weapon he used when he matched with a woman on the dating app Tinder in the fall of 2022. At one point in their conversation, the now-convicted murderer asked what the woman thought would be the worst way to die — to which she responded by knife.

Kohberger then asked something to the effect of “like a KA-BAR?” — which is the knife and sheath he had purchased on Amazon before the murders. While the sheath was found at the crime scene, the knife was never recovered.

BlazeTV hosts Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and Angela are understandably disturbed by the crime.

“Might just be a Ted Bundy,” Angela tells the panel.

“An old-fashioned murder,” ¼ Black Garrett agrees, adding, “like just a spur-of-the-moment psychopath murder.”

In order to avoid the death penalty, Angela explains that Kohberger first “had his lawyers try to advocate for him to take the death penalty off the table because he had autism.”

“And they were like, ‘No,’” she adds.

