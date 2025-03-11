Al Green cries ‘invidious discrimination’ following ejection from President Trump’s address

Last week, President Trump spoke to the nation in his first address to Congress since returning to the White House.

During his speech, Democrats’ behavior was beyond appalling. Most sat in stony silence, refusing to clap or stand when a child with cancer was honored but applauded wildly when a foreign country was mentioned. Others wore pink to protest an “attack” on women’s rights, even though those same congressmen voted down a bill that would ban biological men from competing in women’s sports. Several held signs that read “lies” or “Musk steals.”

But nobody was more embarrassing than Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who was ejected from the room by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for heckling President Trump and shaking his cane.

Now Green is claiming that his ousting was not due to his “radical and extreme and ridiculous” behavior but rather because of racism, says Pat Gray.

On a recent episode of “The Breakfast Club,” Green said, “There is invidious discrimination in the House of Representatives. I’m a son of the segregated South. The rights that the Constitution recognized for me — my friends and neighbors deny it. I had to sit in the back of the bus, the balcony of the movie, drink from a colored water fountain, and my relatives who committed some crimes were locked up in the bottom of the jail. … The Klan burned a cross in my yard.”

“When the speaker decided that I would be removed and then there was this motion, this resolution to censure me, it became obvious to me that I was not being treated as others were, and candidly speaking, it is invidious discrimination,” he added, noting that he was “willing to suffer that” to get a “message to the president.”

“So he’s the victim,” sighs co-host Keith Malinak. “He was only escorted out because he's a black man standing up to a white man.”

“Not because he was interrupting the speech of the president of the United States repeatedly. That had nothing to do with it,” Pat adds sarcastically.

