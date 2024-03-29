© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Amid bridge tragedy, Washington Post calls out Francis Scott Key as a racist
March 29, 2024
Francis Scott Key is best known for writing the poem that became America’s National Anthem: "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Key wrote the lyrics after an 1814 British attack on Fort McHenry, which is right by the bridge that has just collapsed in Baltimore this week. The bridge also happens to be named after Francis Scott Key.
Americans all over the country woke up to the collapse of the bridge this week — but the Washington Post is already calling out Key for his “racist views” in what Pat Gray believes is an obvious attempt to erase American history.
“Nobody even knows the verse they're referencing here,” Gray says.
Rather, Key was just “a patriot” who “obviously wanted America to win this war and would have been pissed about anybody siding with the British at that time.”
The verse being criticized begins, “No refuge could save the hireling and the slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave, and the Star Spangled Banner in triumph doth wave or the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
“He didn’t want anyone joining the British,” Gray explains.
To make the accusation even more absurd, Key was a lawyer who defended several slaves and even freed multiple of his own.
“But, they still had to make him into a bad guy,” Gray sighs.
Want more from Pat Gray?
To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.