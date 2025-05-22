Van Jones SLAMS Biden cover-up: ‘A crime against the republic’

Democrats spent the entirety of former President Joe Biden’s presidency turning a blind eye to what appeared to be a clear mental and physical decline — but after Biden’s stage four prostate cancer diagnosis, they can no longer pretend the president was in control.

His cancer, which has a Gleason score of nine and bone metastasis, has been purported by experts to have been progressing for years — which would include his presidency.

Now, even the former president’s fiercest supporters are admitting that they were wrong about the president’s health, including Van Jones.

“I don’t care who you are, left, right, or otherwise, anybody who cares about this country and about just the dynamics of power, this is the emperor’s new clothes playing itself out in real time,” Jones told Jake Tapper on CNN.

“Everybody knew, and everyone was afraid to say except for David Axelrod for two years that something was wrong here. And so, you know, I was shocked. I love Joe Biden. I don’t like him, I love him.”

“I was shocked to see his condition when he came out and so was the world. And that wasn’t the first time he was in that condition,” he continued. “There are people who knew and said nothing, and that is a crime against this republic.”

“I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time for being a part of what is now being revealed to be a massive cover-up,” he added.

Unlike those on the left, BlazeTV host Pat Gray was well aware of the president’s decline before news of his diagnosis went public.

“‘That is a crime against our republic,’" Gray says, mimicking Jones. “Yeah, yes it is. Thank you for noticing,” he adds.

