Clinton’s DNC speech: Mispronunciations of ‘Kamala’ and a lot of gaslighting

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton delivered his 13th DNC speech, which began with him trembling while asking the audience: “Aren’t you proud to be a Democrat?”

Not only did Clinton then go on to mispronounce Kamala Harris’ name multiple times, but he congratulated President Biden for something he absolutely did not do.

“He did something that’s really hard for a politician to do. He voluntarily gave up political power,” Clinton said to confused applause.

“Is there a single person in this country that believes that he voluntarily gave up political power?” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” asks, adding, “He was forced out. Everybody knows it.”

“He got the boot from Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, George Soros, everybody. Everybody who’s influential in that party made him leave because his intention was to stay. Don’t tell me he voluntarily left.”

Clinton continued to claim that the reason Kamala is doing so well is “because we’re all so happy.”

“I’m happy about the 30% extra I’m paying in groceries," Gray mocks. "I’m happy about paying 50% more at the gas pump, I’m happy about my electricity bills going skyrocketing."

