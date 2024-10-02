Bill Maher destroys Gen Z criticism of the Constitution: ‘What the f*** have you done?’

In a recent broadcast on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher took a surprising stance in fierce defense of the U.S. Constitution.

“Constitution Day was last week. It’s an actual federal holiday, but no one noticed despite the fact that it’s probably the greatest legal document ever. Is it flawed? Of course; it was written by humans,” Maher told his audience before criticizing the education system for the lack of importance placed on the document.

“Only 14% of 8th graders are proficient in history now, and only 22% in civics, which may be why four in 10 Gen Zers say that the authors are best described as ‘villains,’” he continued, adding, “It’s amazing since in 1776, Alexander Hamilton was 21, and James Madison, 25. Joe Biden was only 30.”

“America’s Founders, they were the Gen Z of their day. And when they were your age, they started a country. What the f*** have you done?” He then asked.

Maher went on to note that our Founders made compromises, like slavery, calling history “complicated” while “Gen Z reasoning is not.”

“They think they’re pure, but they’re really just simplistic. They know two things: White people did some very bad things and ... no, that’s it. That’s all they have,” he finished to cheers.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is impressed, exclaiming, “Really good, wow.”

“Not only a defense of the Constitution but of the Founders as well,” Keith Malinak agrees.

“For Bill Maher to understand and explain that, that’s incredible,” Gray adds.

