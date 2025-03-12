Billions for noncitizens: Blue city leaders DESTROYED for shelling out taxpayer funds to illegal aliens

While Americans are struggling to pay taxes and bills, non-Americans living in America are living large.

This was made clear during a recent House Oversight Committee hearing when Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) questioned mayors from “blue cities” like New York, Chicago, Boston, and Denver regarding the insane costs their sanctuary policies impose on taxpayers.

Foxx put Mayor Johnson of Chicago on the spot, asking him how much the city has spent on care for illegal aliens in the past four years.

“Thank you for that question, Congresswoman,” Johnson replied sheepishly. “Since 2022, since the governor of Texas began shipping —” he continued, before Foxx harshly interrupted.

“Just tell me a number. I don’t need a speech. Just tell me a number,” she replied.

Johnson went on to repeat his story before saying it cost roughly 1% of the city's budget over the course of the last four years.

Mayor Johnston of Denver did not attempt the same excuse as Johnson and got right to the point when asked.

“It’s $79 million over the last two and a half years,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York also gave an honest answer, telling Foxx that taxpayers spent $6.9 billion on illegal immigrants.

“Taxpayers have been bearing the brunt of the massive wave of illegal aliens who’ve entered the United States. The Biden administration seemingly declared taxpayers and hardworking Americans collateral damage in the pursuit of open borders,” Foxx said, before grilling Mayor Johnson on whether or not NGOs are providing services to illegal aliens in his city.

“We do not seek the status of any individual that is seeking service,” Johnson replied, which the rest of the mayors agreed to doing as well.

“That’s your problem, right there. When they’re here illegally, they’re not residents of your city, your state, or this nation,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says, infuriated.

“If I just go to Mexico City and I just live there, I’m not a resident of Mexico City. I’m an illegal alien in Mexico, and I deserve whatever punishment that comes from that. I deserve to be deported; I deserve to be taken into custody,” he continues.

“I don’t get it. Why are we expected to just welcome people, no matter what happened, no matter the illegality involved in them being here?” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.