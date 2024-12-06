MUST-SEE: Chicago residents TORCH woke mayor for migrant crisis

Chicago residents are finally fed up with Democratic leadership and are signaling a shift as frustration over crime and the migrant crisis boils over.

“You are so strong about protecting those aliens, but you won’t do nothing for the U.S. citizens,” a Chicago resident said in a fiery speech at a city council meeting.

“We are the ones who pay your salaries. Let me accentuate on that. But yet, you want to overlook us like we don’t exist. Well, you’re not going to exist for the next election, because there’s a 10-year prison sentence when you want to stand up here for those illegals,” she continued.

“That’s interesting,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments.

But she wasn’t the only resident standing up to the Democrats that run the city.

“Trump, Tom Homan, make an example out of this negro right here first,” fitness trainer and Chicago resident Danielle Carter-Williams said at the city council meeting, aiming her comment at Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“You all stood up there and said, you will not allow Trump to come in here and get these illegals. Yeah, you can smile. We’re in a billion-dollar deficit, and you spent half of our money, half of that, on illegals. You campaign, you campaign, and doubled down that you would not raise property taxes,” she continued.

“And here we are right now. You wanted to raise our taxes $300 million. They shut it down. OK, now we back here for $150 million,” Carter-Williams said, refusing to back down. “You said you were going to take Trump to court to protect these illegals.”

“Flip Chicago red,” she added, before leaving the podium.

