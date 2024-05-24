Pro-Palestinian students can’t name the ‘river’ or ‘sea’ they’re chanting about

College students were quizzed by social media influencer Zach Sage Fox, and despite offering them a $100 prize for correct answers, they weren’t able to pull it off.

“Have you guys chanted, ‘From the river to the sea'?” Fox asks one student, who answers, “Yes.”

“Okay, which river? Which sea?” He presses. This particular student is attending Sarah Lawrence, where the tuition is over $85,000 a year.

“She knows it's Jordan and Mediterranean,” Pat Gray says. “She knows that.”

“Because the state of education right now, with Biden in office, is so good that you would think she’d immediately know,” he jokes.

While Gray had hope, the girl, who was holding a pro-Palestinian sign, did not know the answer.

“What does Hamas say their number one goal is according to their charter?” Fox asked another pro-Palestinian student.

“They just want to free Palestine,” the student answers. “No,” Fox says. “Murder all Jews around the world.”

“How many years did Israel occupy Gaza?” he asks more students, who all get it wrong.

“It was actually under Egyptian control for the first twenty or so years, and then Israel actually left Gaza in 2006,” Fox explains to the clueless students, before asking one of the most chilling questions of all.

“How much have our foreign adversaries donated to American universities in the last decade?” he asks, to which again, no one knows the answer. “The answer was over six billion,” he says.

“That says everything right there. You don’t think they have influence over your kid’s education?” Keith Malinak says.

