Don Lemon comes out as transphobic; says Megyn Kelly is 'clockable' as 'trans'
October 31, 2025
The former CNN anchor is facing backlash from his own audience after mocking conservative women’s looks — and using 'trans' as an insult.
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s new "Clip Farmers" podcast is off to a rocky start after he and his co-hosts were discussing the appearance of “MAGA women” — and Lemon took it a step too far.
As his Gen Z co-hosts were saying all MAGA women look the same, they also asked Lemon if Megyn Kelly was “chopped,” which they explain as meaning “not hot.”
“Yeah, she’s chopped,” Lemon replied, before adding, “I think she looks trans.”
“Let’s end on that note,” one of his co-hosts said in between nervous laughs.
But he couldn’t end it fast enough before Lemon added, “Looks clockable,” which means he thinks Kelly is not convincing as a woman — and thus would be easy to identify as transgender.
He went on to call her too skinny and said she wears too much makeup.
Now Lemon is in trouble with his base, as being “transphobic” is a direct assault on leftist values — and he used “trans” in a derogatory way despite speaking out numerous times about “transphobia.”
“So it's OK for Don Lemon to use the word ‘trans’ as a derogatory statement about a woman? Oh, that’s interesting. I thought that was a lovely thing to be trans,” executive producer of “Pat Gray Unleashed” Keith Malinak says.
“This woman looks trans?” Pat Gray chimes in, shocked. “In what universe?”
