Drunk on air? Former intelligence officer pulled off live TV

During Fox News' coverage of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade, contributor and former Defense Intelligence Officer Rebekah Koffler appeared on air with slurred speech and exaggerated gestures, leading viewers to speculate she was intoxicated.

In a now deleted post on X, Koffler wrote prior to the interview, “Well @POTUS is apparently encroaching on my airtime! My hit is moved to 8:20-8:30 pm depending on how long #Trump takes. I’m honored. Refilling my #champagne glass while waiting for my hit!”

Accompanying the sentiment was a photo of a bottle of champagne.

When she was asked on air what her thoughts were on the “incredible symbolism” and “messaging” of the event, her response was almost unintelligible.

“I’m so excited, Emily and Lucas Tomlinson,” Koffler said to Fox News anchors Emily Compagno and Lawrence Jones. “Everybody, like, this is incredible! Finally, the United States is back! I want to really thank all of our Army, Navy, and Air Force officers who’ve been sacrificing their lives, literally. Their families have been contributing to the mission.”

“With our new commander in chief, Donald J. Trump, they are prioritizing America first. And I want to thank these officers for all of their sacrifices and all of the hardships that their families have endured,” she continued, adding, “Lawrence Jones, you’re doing ... you’re rocking, man!”

Her segment then ended when the Fox and Friends hosts cut her off and quickly went to a commercial break.

Koffler claimed she was simply having an audio issue, but BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t buying it.

“I say she was drunk,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.