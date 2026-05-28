'Directed beam teleportation': Ashton Forbes claims US intelligence is hiding INSANE truth about missing plane

Over a decade after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished without a trace, Ashton Forbes believes the public still isn’t getting the full story — arguing that the United States government knows what happened to the missing Boeing 777 and is actively concealing critical information from the public.

“There’s clearly a cover-up going on with respect to that missing plane,” Forbes tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray on “Pat Gray Unleashed," pointing out that the government has satellites everywhere.

“We’ve got over-the-horizon radar systems. We can detect every whale in the ocean and every submarine,” he continues, before pulling out a stack of responses to Freedom of Information Act requests Forbes has sent, which he calls “glamour responses related to MH370.”



“I figured out everything, and I’ve been FOIA requesting everything from them. Every single thing’s being met with a rejection, including a transcript of a communication that the U.S. Navy supposedly intercepted of the plane having a mayday and then a document related to the fate of MH370 that was given to the Malaysian government from the United States,” he explains.

“Why would the CIA glamour response that if they don’t have information about it, right?” he asks, adding, “So the evidence to me is overwhelming, there’s something going on regarding the missing plane.”

Forbes goes on to say he thinks “it’s clearly some type of espionage.”

“I would say it’s got to be China versus the United States, given the proximity, given the South China Sea, given the fact that there’s 20 engineers on the plane that were working for an American company that were flying to Beijing,” he explains.

“The scenario seems pretty obvious that that’s had to be generally what was going on. As to why they did this, I’m not entirely sure,” he says.

“But I can tell you ... the director of the science and technology of the CIA is where they’re hiding this super advanced technology,” he adds.

As to what they did with the plane, Forbes tells Gray that it’s a “directed beam teleportation.”

“This sounds crazy as hell of course,” he says. “‘Cause you would think, hey, if you can wormhole something, why can’t you just wormhole it anywhere you want? And in theory you can, but there are limitations in physics.”

“You can’t signal faster than the speed of light,” Forbes explains, calling this the “no communication theorem.”

“You couldn’t do teleportation. But there’s ways around this. And one of those ways if you have an anchor, like if you have a preset anchor, you could think of like a warp gate in sci-fi. If you have an anchor like that, now you have a pre-established connection bridge,” he says.

“So what I think is happening specifically is that when they’re spinning around that plane, they’re aiming exactly the direction in which they want that plane to show up through an extra dimension and then it goes in a straight line,” he continues.

“And that’s where your anchor comes into play. They aim it in a direction, it hits this point, and there’s an opposite polarity charge. Like, let’s say these orbs have a three positive charge polarity. Then there’s an opposite polarity. So it hits that point and then just reemerges in our spacetime,” he adds.

“That is so cool,” Gray comments, shocked.

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