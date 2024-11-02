The art of the troll: How Donald Trump has taken trolling to a masterful new level

Donald Trump may be the king of trolling after turning a controversial comment from President Biden — he called Trump supporters “garbage” — into a media spectacle.

Trump arrived in Wisconsin aboard a garbage truck emblazoned with “Trump Make America Great Again 2024” while wearing a bright orange reflective vest like a garbage man.

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump joked to the cameras, immediately catching media attention and intensifying the debate around Biden’s comments.

However, the mainstream media has been doing everything it can to mitigate the disaster Biden created, literally rewriting history by adding in words and context that were not there.

In an article published by Politico, Jonathan Lemire wrote that “Biden, in a Zoom call with the organization Voto Latino, said ‘the only garbage’ was the ‘hatred’ of Trump supporters who said such things about American citizens.”

“This is the worst, this was the most egregious,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says of the blatant rewrite. “They actually added in the words.”

“There’s just no defending the indefensible,” Gray adds. “Really, thanks to Joe Biden for putting a lot of this focus right back on them. That’s fantastic. It just again goes to show how they feel about you.”

And Trump has not wasted the opportunity Biden laid out for him.

“He’s doing some really smart things right now. This is really good. So he posed, he had a photo op with some garbage men, he did a press conference in a garbage truck,” Gray says, adding, “So, the focus is right back on Kamala and their hatred for America.”

