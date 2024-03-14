INSANE: Hollywood elites demand AI, calling thinking 'ghetto'

Stephen Colbert isn’t “worried about AI,” and the WEF’s Yuval Noah Harari is surprisingly not a fan of that sentiment.

“I’m ready for the big machines that make big decisions programmed by fellas with compassion and vision; I’m ready for the machines to tell us what to do,” Colbert told Harari.

Harari rebutted Colbert’s statement by saying that “it’s extremely dangerous to give up power to something we don’t understand.”

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak are shocked by the exchange.

“Harari is talking common sense to Colbert on this,” Malinak says. “That was so interesting how Colbert sets the premise that well, they’re being programmed by really good guys."

“Those are the kind of dummies that we need in America right now, ‘cause we’re heading down that path,” Gray says.

But a lot of Americans might agree with Colbert, especially a recent guest on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast.

While Suki and Althoff were arguing about whether or not Suki was a “musician” or a “magician,” Suki said, “I don’t think, baby, I don’t think. What is that? That’s ghetto, I don’t think.”

“This is idiocracy,” Malinak says, disturbed.

