JD Vance DESTROYS the left’s ‘weird’ narrative; defends Trump’s ‘chameleon’ attack on Kamala Harris

JD Vance is making the rounds after former President Donald Trump picked him as vice presidential running mate — and he’s absolutely destroying the left’s image of him, as well as the left's image of Trump, in the process.

“He’s pushing back on the left’s characterization that he’s weird,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” explains.

“The people who call me weird want to give hormone therapies and sterilize 9-year-olds,” Vance said on the "Full Send Podcast." “A lot weirder than me just living a normal life with my kids and my wife.”

“But this is what they do, I think, is they latch onto a message and they try to sell it even if it’s fake,” he continued.

He then went on to champion the former president.

“Trump’s superpower in politics is he just doesn’t give a s**t, right? He doesn’t care what they say about him. He’s going to be himself, he’s going to tell jokes, he’s going to say things that drive some people off a wall,” he said, noting that when you actually listen to what he’s saying, it always makes sense.

Keith Malinak is under the impression that everything Vance said on the podcast, like Trump, makes a lot of sense.

“To JD Vance’s point,” Malinak comments, “you’re the party that wants to change the sex of children. Who’s weird?”

When JD Vance was then pressed by a CNN reporter to denounce Trump’s comments on Kamala Harris’ race — as the father of three biracial children himself — he continued to impress.

“All he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago, she was raised in Canada, she puts on a fake southern accent. She is everything, everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of,” Vance calmly shot back.

“I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out, and that’s all he did,” he added.







