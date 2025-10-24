Jeff Daniels performs cringey anti-Trump song on MSNBC after AI meme outrage

Actor Jeff Daniels, angered by Trump’s AI video response to the No Kings protests — which featured a left-wing activist being covered in feces that dropped from the sky — took out his frustration in a song he performed live on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” this week.

Daniels’ song is titled “Crazy World,” and he explained that it is how he copes with the current political situation.

“I’ve seen a young girl smiling at something he just said. / I watched him fall into her pretty green eyes, his cheeks turned Valentine red. / I’ve seen an old man walking with his wife by his side. / I watched him reach down, take her hand, damned if I didn’t cry,” Daniels sang as he played his guitar.

“This crazy world’s gone crazy. Who am I to judge? / It’s nice to know in a world full of hate, there's someone out there still making love,” he continued.

Before taking the stage, Daniels lamented the lack of “decency” from President Trump for the AI meme he posted where he was “spewing excrement all over the people down below.”

"Would Lincoln have done that?" Daniels asked host Nicolle Wallace.

"I don’t think Nixon would have done that," Wallace answered.

"Nixon wouldn’t have done it. Reagan wouldn’t have done it. Bush wouldn’t have done it — either Bush. I think people in the Midwest, where I am ... we value our decency and our civility," Daniels said.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray notes that former presidents like Nixon, Reagan, Bush, or Lincoln couldn’t have done what President Trump did, as artificial intelligence did not exist in their time.

“This is the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ actor who sat on a toilet and took a loud crap for two minutes. But he can’t take the potty humor of President Trump,” executive producer Keith Malinak adds.

