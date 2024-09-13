Kamala’s copy-and-paste policy: Abortion, abortion, and ‘run, Spot, run’

If you watched the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, you likely left with a good idea of Kamala's plan for the country.

And as Trump reiterated in the debate: “She doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan, and it’s like four sentences, like ‘run, Spot, run.'”

And this might actually be true, as her “New Way Forward” campaign included a description under the link to her website that said, “Join our campaign to re-elect Joe Biden today.”

It was discovered after Kamala Harris released the policy agenda by users on X — who spotted that the metadata had almost entirely been lifted from Joe Biden’s campaign website.

“So they literally did,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, adding that the ABC moderators saved her in the debate by ignoring her lack of policy, debating Trump themselves, and focusing heavily on her favorite subject: abortion.



“We’d be pulled off the air if I said what I really feel about ABC this morning,” Gray says. “They started off with the abortion stuff, of course, because that’s the be-all and end-all to what the Democrats are about in their death cult.”

When Kamala was asked about whether or not she supports full-term abortions, she refused to answer.

“Ask her where the line is,” Keith Malinak says. “You say the Democrats aren’t for full-term abortions? Then tell us where your line is, Kamala, and she didn’t answer! Where the hell was ABC News there?”

“And by the way, their fact-check that there are no states that allow that, that’s bullcrap,” he adds.

“Here’s part of the problem,” Gray says. “Trump is an exaggerator. We all know that. He exaggerates. And so for him to say that they’ll kill the baby after it’s born is a bit of an exaggeration. They won’t kill it; they will let the baby die.”

“They will allow the baby to lay there and suffer,” he adds.

