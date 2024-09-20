WATCH: Kamala debuts a NEW accent — fails to answer basic question

As the saying goes, those who live in a glass house should not throw stones.

And Kamala Harris has been throwing a lot of them from inside her own glass home — specifically at Trump and JD Vance, whom she’s deemed “weird.”

Clad in a glittery dress, Kamala made a rare public appearance where she personified “weird.”

“Hello all my divine nine brothers and sisters,” Kamala said in a strange new accent through her politician’s smile. “And my soros, and to all my HBCU brothers and sisters,” she continued, cackling.

“So the cackle is back,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, unable to hide his disgust.

“She’s testing out a new accent,” Keith Malinak chimes in. “I just want this election season over so badly, and I don’t want to have to even think of her again.”

In another video, Kamala is shown in Pennsylvania being asked by a reporter how she’s feeling about the state. The video, filmed on what appears to be an iPhone, shows her speaking in a normal accent, but she doesn’t appear to know what to say.

“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania, because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard. That’s why I’m here in Johnstown, and I will be continuing to travel around the state,” she explains, sounding confused.

“Just good on her feet,” Malinak jokes, adding, “I’m sorry that that reporter didn’t give you the questions ahead of time like ABC News.”

