Karine Jean-Pierre throws TEMPER TANTRUM over questions about Biden's health

The White House press corps is not happy with Karine Jean-Pierre — as she just can’t seem to stop repeating lies from the White House regarding the president’s health.

“I never answered the question incorrectly,” Jean-Pierre responded to a frustrated member of the press. “That is not true. I was asked about a medical exam, I was asked about a physical, that was in the line of questions that I answered.”

“And I said ‘No, he did not have a medical exam,’ and I still stand by that. Matter of fact, the president still stands by that. He had a verbal check-in, that is something that the president has a couple times a week,” Jean-Pierre continued.

When another reporter asked the name of the doctor with whom President Biden has weekly check-ins, Jean-Pierre got angrier.

“I am telling you right now that I am not sharing, confirming names from here. It is a security reason. I am not going to do that Ed, it doesn’t matter how hard you push me, it doesn’t matter how angry you get with me. I’m not going to confirm a name,” she said.

Pat Gray is confused as to why it’s a “security reason.”

“If she mentions the guy's name, if it’s Dr. Cannard, does that mean people are going to try to kill him? Is that what the security issue is? Are you endangering his life by saying, ‘Yeah, he treated the president?’ This is BS. Come on,” Gray says.

Jean-Pierre then went on to claim that it was for the doctor’s “privacy.”

“It is inappropriate, it is not acceptable,” she added.

“He’s the president’s doctor,” Gray laughs. “That just ruins your career.”

In another press briefing, Jean-Pierre appeared to be on the brink of tears.

“We literally do everything that we can, my team does, that we can, to make sure that we get the answers to you,” she said. “And sometimes we disagree, sometimes we are not in agreement. But you know what, that’s democracy.”

“And so to say that I’m holding information, or allude to anything else, is unfair, is really, really unfair,” she continued. “And I will admit, I will be the first one to admit, sometimes I get it wrong. At least I admit that.”

Then it got worse, as Jean-Pierre told reporters sometimes she doesn’t “have the information,” but again, at least she admits it.

When she was asked whether or not Biden would submit to a cognitive test, Jean-Pierre said more of absolutely nothing.

“Everything that he does day in and day out, as it relates to delivering for the American people, is a cognitive test.”

