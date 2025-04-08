Klaus Schwab’s exit: A victory for freedom over globalist control

Nearly a year ago, reports of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab stepping down from his position began to circulate — but now it’s finally happening. Schwab is stepping down as chair of the forum’s board of trustees.

The WEF has said in a statement to the Financial Times that the process of Schwab’s departure should be completed by January 2027.

“You can’t just leave,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, adding, “No, he’s far too important a man for that.”

“We don’t like your communist movements here, we don’t like what you’re trying to reset, the world’s capitalist situation,” he continues. “But he is stepping down, and apparently it’s partly because of the American-led realization of Schwab’s proposed Great Reset.”

“So we’ve been against it, we’ve fought against it, and thank goodness, we’re apparently winning in the WEF here,” he adds.

There have also reportedly been allegations of discrimination at the WEF under Schwab’s leadership.

“The Wall Street Journal published a damning report, claiming on the basis of internal complaints, email exchanges, and interviews with current and past WEF employees that under Schwab’s decades-long oversight, the forum has allowed to fester an atmosphere hostile to women and black people,” Gray explains.

“He’s probably got some women to discriminate against before he leaves,” he adds.

