DEI to the moon: Biden’s race-focused agenda is putting NASA’s future at risk

Once upon a time, the brilliant minds behind NASA took us to the moon.

Now, the Harris-Biden administration’s emphasis on DEI policies is sparking criticism for prioritizing inclusivity over the most-qualified personnel, potentially endangering national security and hindering scientific progress.

Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been “stuck” on the International Space Station since June, with the possibility of remaining there for up to 240 days before being rescued, potentially by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

However, DEI comes first — and those behind it have a major issue with the demographics of NASA’s workforce, being that it’s 64% male and 54.1% white.

“What is the white population of America,” said Pat Gray laughing, adding, “that might be a little low.”

“We want to get that down to zero,” Gray mocks.

As of 2020, the U.S. population was made up of 61.6% white people, which means that according to its own stats, white people are still underrepresented at NASA.

“So, your diversity, equity, and inclusion needs to include more white people, not less,” Gray says.

